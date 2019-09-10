Hundreds of cyclists descend on Ludlow Racecourse on eight-day ride across Britain

The 850 riders arrived in town late on Tuesday afternoon after cycling 101-miles from Bath on their eight-day journey from Land's End to John O'Groats.

They spent the evening visiting the local shops, exploring the area and were treated to dinner at the racecourse.

Race director Andy Cook said: "Ludlow is such a lovely place to come to - the route it absolutely stunning. It's amazing to see the half timbered houses and it really sets the scene for the rest of the ride.

"I tell all the cyclists to make sure they are looking over the hedge rows and are taking it all in."

A wonderful atmosphere

He said the event is like Glastonbury for cyclists, with everyone camping in tents.

"It's like a military operation to organise," he said. "Everyone camps and there is a wonderful atmosphere.

"We usually set up a massive food marquee ourselves where we stop but in Ludlow we make use of the great facilities at the racecourse.

"It definitely is a big boost to the economy because the riders stop at the cafes and love discovering the areas we visit. For many of them they are amazed that they have never seen some of these stunning places before and actually come back when the ride is over."

The cyclists set off from Ludlow early this morning and headed for Haydock in Merseyside, via Cressage, Church Preen and the Tern Valley.

Over the next four days the route will take them through Carlisle, Edinburgh, Strathdon and Kyle of Sutherland before finishing the 980-mile route in John O'Groats on Sunday.

The Deloitte Ride Across Britain takes place from September 7 to 15. For more information visit rideacrossbritain.com