Hundreds of properties hit by teatime power cut near south Shropshire border

National Grid says there is currently a fault on the overhead network but it hopes to get the electricity supply back on by 7.30pm.

Engineers say supply may go off and on while they work hard to resolve the problem.

At 6.30pm there were 422 properties off supply.

National Grid UK Customers (ex-WPD) tweeted: "We are sorry about the powercut in Leominster HR6 and surrounding areas. Engineers are working to have all properties back on by 7.30pm."