Shropshire man denies defrauding £102,000 from pensioner

Simon Appleby is to appear at Shrewsbury Crown Court later this month after he denied one count of fraud and false representation at a hearing at Telford Magistrates last week.

The 39-year-old of Letton, Bucknell, is accused of withdrawing £102,627 from the bank account of his victim, who lived in Craven Arms, over a three year period between September 2019 and December 2022.

He is set to appear at a pre-trial hearing on July 30.