Nine of the best child-friendly Shropshire restaurants and pubs to visit this Easter - according to customer reviews

The kids of Shropshire are set to enjoy some sun and a well-deserved rest until Monday, April 28 as schools break for Easter.

And what better way to spend some time with your kids this break than to enjoy a delicious meal out?

Luckily for us, Shropshire is filled with plenty of child-friendly restaurants, pub and eateries.

Booking website OpenTable analyses nearly two million global diner reviews from the past four months and sort the results by location and category to help diners discover new favourite restaurants.

This April, they have updated their list for the most child-friendly restaurants.

Here are the best places to take your kids this Easter break - and what customers have to say.

1) The Cross Keys

The Cross Keys, Oswestry. Photo: The Cross Keys/Google

The Cross Keys, Oswestry, has a rating of 4.8 stars from 307 OpenTable reviews. One customer said: “Would highly recommend eating here. Food was fantastic and beautifully presented. The staff were super friendly. Great place to eat and have a few drinks.”

2) The Station Inn

The Station Inn, Church Stretton. Photo: The Station Inn/Google

The Station Inn, Church Stretton, has a rating of 4.7 stars from 429 OpenTable reviews. One customer said: "Lovely venue and setting, friendly and efficient staff. Great food cooked perfectly. Complete enjoyable experience and cannot wait to go back."

3) Sweeney Hall Hotel

Sweeney Hall Hotel, Oswestry. Photo: Welsh Skies/Google

Sweeney Hall Hotel, Oswestry, has a rating of 4.7 stars from 103 OpenTable reviews. One customer said: "Great 1st experience in a beautiful location! We could not have had better service and the food was very good...Will definitely return!"

4) The Clive Arms

The Clive Arms, Ludlow. Photo: The Clive Arms/Google

The Clive Arms, Ludlow, has a rating of 4.6 stars from 742 OpenTable reviews One customer said: "An excellent experience as usual. The staff are well trained and attentive, the food is excellent and varied. We will definitely return."

5) Ye Olde Punchbowl Inn Country Inn & Gardens

Ye Olde Punchbowl Inn. Photo: Peter Wong/Google

Ye Olde Punchbowl Inn Country Inn & Gardens, Bridgnorth, has a rating of 4.6 stars from 1568 OpenTable reviews. One customer said: "Good quality hot food. Complementary soup, a nice touch. Huge puddings, plenty of choice. Great service. All very clean and well presented. Lovely atmosphere."

6) Alderford Kitchen

Alderford Kitchen, Whitchurch, has a rating of 4.6 stars from 55 OpenTable reviews. One customer said: "Great place, staff were lovely. Food was amazing and the atmosphere was great."

7) The Lion at Leintwardine

The Lion at Leintwardine. Photo: National World

The Lion at Leintwardine, Craven Arms, has a rating of 4.5 stars from 1203 OpenTable reviews. One customer said: "I chose the restaurant following reading of the reviews and they were correct. We all had the most delicious food, the service was excellent and we all thoroughly enjoyed our time at the Lion."

8) The Bricklayers Arms

The Bricklayers Arms, Shrewsbury. Photo: Steve Leath

The Bricklayers Arms, Shrewsbury, has a rating of 4.5 stars from 42 OpenTable reviews. One customer said: "Love this place. Scott and Caroline are great. Food great. Smiling staff. Good drinks. Just an all round fabulous pub to be."

9) The Lamb Inn - Edgmond

The Lamb Inn, Edgmond. Photo: The Lamb Inn/Google

The Lamb Inn - Edgmond, Newport, has a rating of 4.4 stars from 718 OpenTable reviews. One customer said: "Good location in the country. Nice, relaxing atmosphere for a social meal. Staff friendly and attentive. Food reasonably priced, though some dishes are better than others quality wise."