10 of the most booked restaurants in Shropshire according to OpenTable including Côte Brasserie in Shrewsbury

Booking website OpenTable analyses more than 500,000 new global diner reviews from the past month and sorts them by category to help foodies discover new favourites.

It has released its list for the top 10 most booked restaurants for regions across the UK, updated this month.

Here are the most booked restaurants in our beautiful county, their ratings and what customers had to say about them.

Côte Brasserie, Shrewsbury

Cote Brasserie in Shrewsbury's Square is one of the most booked restaurants in the county according to OpenTable. Photo: Google

This French restaurant in The Square, Shrewsbury, is inspired by the brasseries of Paris and is one of the most booked restaurants in the county according to OpenTable.

It has a rating of 4.3 stars from 39 OpenTable reviews. One customer said: “Wonderful service, great ambiance and the staff were so accommodating for my daughter’s allergies!”

Ye Olde Punchbowl Inn Country Inn & Gardens

This gastro pub in Ludlow Road, Bridgnorth, is one of the most booked restaurants in the county according to OpenTable. The building has been there for at least 700 years but beer has been flowing in the pub since 1740.

It has a rating of 4.6 stars from 1550 OpenTable reviews. One customer said: “Always good to eat here, the carvery is second to none. It's exceptional value for money, friendly staff, warm and welcoming.”

The Charlton Arms

The Charlton Arms in Ludlow is one of the most booked restaurants in the county according to OpenTable. Photo: The Charlton Arms/Google

This British pub in Ludford Bridge, Ludlow, is also one of the most booked restaurants in the county according to OpenTable and offers a range of dishes with a strong focus on utilising local produce.

It has a rating of 4.7 stars from 1545 OpenTable reviews. One customer said: “Excellent, friendly and efficient service. Superb food, served quickly and piping hot! Outstanding!”

The Lion at Leintwardine

This gastro pub in Leintwardine, Craven Arms, is one of the most booked restaurants in Shropshire according to OpenTable with an emphasis on using quality, fresh ingredients for customers.

It has a rating of 4.5 stars from 1192 OpenTable reviews. One customer said: “I chose the restaurant following the reading of the reviews and they were correct. We all had the most delicious food, the service was excellent and we all thoroughly enjoyed our time at the Lion.”

The Station Inn

The Station Inn has been named as one of the most booked restaurants in the county according to OpenTable. Photo: The Station Inn/Google

This well-known gastro pub in Church Stretton is one of the most booked restaurants in Shropshire according to OpenTable. It has a strong reputation for quality steaks, in particular.

The Station Inn has a rating of 4.8 stars from 422 OpenTable reviews. One customer said: “Lovely venue and setting, friendly and efficient staff. Great food cooked perfectly. Complete enjoyable experience and cannot wait to go back.”

The Queens at Horton

This gastro pub in Horton, Telford, is one of the most booked restaurants in Shropshire according to OpenTable. The team behind the food pride themselves on sourcing local produce for quality and value meals.

It has a rating of 4.5 stars from 947 OpenTable reviews. One customer said: “Food was so good, my eyes were definitely bigger than my stomach! Staff were very quick and friendly!”

The Clive Arms

The Clive Arms in Ludlow is one of the most booked restaurants in Shropshire according to OpenTable. Photo: The Clive Arms/Google

This British restaurant in Bromfield, Ludlow, is one of the most booked restaurants in Shropshire according to OpenTable. Food here is said to be inspired by the seasonal produce of Shropshire and surrounding counties.

It has a rating of 4.6 stars from 729 OpenTable reviews. One customer said: “Lovely setting, friendly greeting from staff members on arrival. Felt very relaxed and comfortable, with no pressure to rush our meal. Food very good. Would definitely recommend.”

Sweeney Hall Hotel

This Morda, Oswestry, restaurant is one of the most booked restaurants in Shropshire according to OpenTable.

It has a rating of 4.7 stars from 84 OpenTable reviews. One customer said: “Everything was great, we love it here. Nothing was too much trouble for the staff. Sat by the open fire for drinks before and after our meal. Super table and we weren’t rushed to leave after we had finished. Great food, a really lovely, relaxing place to go with great views.”

The Lamb Inn - Edgmond

The Lamb Inn in Edgmond is one of the most booked restaurants in the county according to OpenTable. Photo: The Lamb Inn/Google

This Shrewsbury Road, Edgmond, pub is one of the most booked restaurants in Shropshire according to OpenTable. The kitchen takes traditional pub classics and transforms them using the best ingredients around.

It has a rating of 4.3 stars from 701 OpenTable reviews. One customer said: “First time at The Lamb today for Sunday Lunch with family and it didn’t disappoint! The food was lovely! We all said we’d definitely be returning!”