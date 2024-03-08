Chris takes up senior auctioneer role in Oswestry

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Shrewsbury-born Chris Potter, 30, is a former county chairman of Shropshire Young Farmers.

He took up his post on the rostrum at Oswestry's historic weekly market this week and will be responsible for driving sales across all sections.

Chris is well known amongst the Shropshire and Welsh border farming communities, having farmed in the region since leaving North Shropshire's agricultural college at Walford.

He brings significant knowledge and expertise to OLA's marketing and trading operations having spent all his adult life working in and around local livestock markets, covering calf, sheep and agricultural machinery and chattels sales.

An award-winning fieldsman, he is a past winner of the YFC Stockman of the Year and spent two shearing seasons in New Zealand.

"I'm very excited to bring my auctioneering skills into Oswestry's legendary livestock market," he said.

"As a farmer's son I've been penning sheep and clerking in the region's markets since I was a young lad.

"I'm looking forward to forging productive relationships with Oswestry Livestock Market's cross border farming community and growing the market's throughput across all sections."