Pub chain applies for permission to refurbish and expand pub that's been empty since Covid

The pub company, which operates around 50 pubs across the region, has applied to Shropshire Council for permission to carry out work to the White Hart in Shifnal.

The company already owns The Anvil in the town, and added The White Hart to its portfolio earlier this year.

The pub has been closed since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Black Country Ales has now submitted an application to Shropshire Council for planning permission and listed building consent.

The proposals include resurfacing the car park, and creating a side beer patio, which the existing outbuilding will be insulated and converted into two letting bedrooms.

A design and access statement submitted with the application states: “My clients have identified the need to increase the trading area and operate a one-room public house.

The White Hart in Shifnal

“The need to extend the public house is fundamental to the survival of the property and the ability for my clients to operate a viable public house and allow funds for continued maintenance.

“The current drinking area and facilities in the existing public house will not create enough revenue to allow the public house to survive financially.”

A decision on the proposal will be taken at a later date.

Meanwhile the council is also being asked to decide on plans for two new homes, and a new access, on land south of Highfields in Whittington.

A separate proposal could see a detached pool room/annexe created at The Garden House, Caynton, Shifnal, along with a package treatment plant.

A holiday let could become a home if proposals are approved.

The plans are for the change of use of a holiday let unit to a residential unit at The Railwayman’s Retreat, Hampton Loade.

Meanwhile a request has been submitted to approve the layout of previously approved plans for industrial units on development land to the north of Whittington Road, Park Hall.