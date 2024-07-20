Take a look at this 91-year-old's extraordinary paintings as he keeps going from his care home

Nigel Williams of Priorslee Care Home used to paint after he came home from work as an engineer, but even during retirement, he's kept busy creating his masterpieces.

Although originally from Bilston, the 91-year-old has lived in Shropshire, and in particular Shifnal, all of his life.

Painting and drawing has been his long-life passion and hobby, and his work includes a painting of Market Place in Shifnal during 1870, and Tony Castle - that the Priorslee Care Home resident believes to be the only one to exist.

Nigel Williams' painting of Market Place, Shifnal, in 1870

"I’ve always liked drawing and painting," said Nigel. "I used to do it when I came home from work.

"The town castle one is a unique painting that I've done and I've never seen another one or painting of it, and this is when it was in its prime."

Nigel Williams' painting of Market Place, Shifnal in 1870

Nigel Williams' painting of Tony Castle in 1900, likely the only paining of the castle.

The 91-year-old still creates his artwork today, and has a book displaying most of his paintings. His most recent painting is of tennis star Andy Murray who recently played at Wimbledon for the final time.

Nigel's painting of some flowers

Nigel Williams' painting of a spitfire

Nigel said: "I just pick different things and whatever takes my eye. I take a picture on my mobile phone of whatever I want to do and then I paint it."

The 91-year-old agreed that painting helps to keep him active, and he even made around £500 from previously selling a few, including a painting for his former work manager.

Nigel's revealed that his most 'complicated' painting is his painting of Stein-am-Rhein in Switzerland.

Nigel Williams' painting of Stein-am-Rhein in Switzerland - his most 'complicated

"I think that’s the most complicated one I've done. There's lots of different shapes and houses drawn, and lots of different colours.

"They've got murals on the front of the houses too."

Nigel has painted a spitfire, boats, other buildings, flowers and more, and the

Nigel Williams' painting of the sky where he can see the clouds form the shape of a plane

91-year-old artist is also fascinated by the shape of the clouds in one of his particular paintings, forming what appears to be a plane in the sky.