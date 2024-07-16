Would-be car thief reported trying to get into vehicles in early hours

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Police have issued guidance on how people can protect their vehicles in response to suspicious behaviour reported in Shifnal in the early hours of Tuesday.

West Mercia Police officer Sam Newbrook posted on the force's Neighbourhood Matters page stating that "an unknown male has been seen on CCTV trying door handles to cars".

The officer said no cars or vehicle had been stolen, with no damage caused either.

Advice issued to vehicle owners included: