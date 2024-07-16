Would-be car thief reported trying to get into vehicles in early hours
A would-be thief has been reportedly trying the door handles of cars parked in a Shropshire town.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police have issued guidance on how people can protect their vehicles in response to suspicious behaviour reported in Shifnal in the early hours of Tuesday.
West Mercia Police officer Sam Newbrook posted on the force's Neighbourhood Matters page stating that "an unknown male has been seen on CCTV trying door handles to cars".
The officer said no cars or vehicle had been stolen, with no damage caused either.
Advice issued to vehicle owners included:
Avoid leaving valuables in plain sight as this can attract thieves and when ever possible park in busy and well lit areas.
If your vehicle has wing mirrors that fold in automatically when locked, make sure you lock it properly. Criminal gangs are looking for vehicles like these where the wing mirrors are still out because it is clear to them that the vehicle has been left unlocked.
Keyless car theft's are on the rise and its crucial for owners of these vehicles to stay vigilant. Thieves exploit the signal from the key fob to be able to unlock and start the vehicle.
Thieves only need to be within a few metres of your car key to capture the signal, even if it's inside your home. This means that even if your car and home are secure, thieves can still unlock, start and steal your car.
There are measures you are able to take to help protect the signal that your key fob omits, the most common is a faraday bag/pouch. Faraday bags help block the signal from the key fob making it harder for the thieves to be able to pick up a signal and unlock the vehicle.
Additionally, using a steering wheel lock, using a GPS tracking device and installing a Thatcham Approved alarm will add additional layers of security to your vehicle.