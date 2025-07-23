'Smoke and mirrors' claim by commissioner as police numbers fall, despite government pledge

New figures from the Home Officers show that the number of officers in the force area actually fell slightly over the year to March 2025, with 2,509 officers this year compared to 2,513 a year ago.

Numbers have also fallen slightly in neighbouring Dyfed-Powys force, down by three officers from 1,294 to 1,291.

This comes despite a government commitment to recruit 13,000 more neighbourhood police officers by 2029, with 3,000 extra recruits in post by April next year.

John Campion, police and crime commissioner for West Mercia, said: "It's a bit smoke and mirrors. They promised extra 'neighbourhood officers', but a lot of these are having to be moved from other areas to meet the target.

"We are expecting some extra officers, but some of these will be specials."

On Monday the force announced that 29 police constables - five of which would be dedicated rural crime officers, two sergeants and 20 PCSOs would be joining the force’s dedicated teams.

Chairman of the National Police Chiefs' Council Gavin Stephens said the Government's proposed 2.3 per rise per year in police spending fell far short of what was needed to fund its plans and maintain the existing workforce.

Acting national chairman of the Police Federation Tiff Lynch said she expected to lose 10,000 experienced officers a year by the end of the spending review period, driven out by poor pay and unacceptable working conditions.

The figures showed a record 426 officers were sacked across England and Wales over the 12 months leading to the end of March.