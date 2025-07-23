NFU Cymru ramps up pressure on rural crime at the Royal Welsh Show

The meeting bought together NFU Cymru members, staff and Wales Wildlife and Rural Crime Co-ordinator, Rob Taylor to address the issues of criminal activity in rural communities.

Chaired by NFU Cymru Deputy President Abi Reader, the meeting focussed on the real-life impact of rural crime, with members sharing harrowing stories of livestock and machinery theft, hare coursing and dog worrying attacks. It followed a series of meetings held with police forces across Wales in recent weeks to raise the profile of rural crime and put a spotlight on area-specific issues.

Rob Taylor QPM used the opportunity to explain the scope of his role and share updates about the new Wales Rural Crime Strategy (2025-2028). He encouraged members to remain vigilant and proactive in protecting their farms and also emphasised the importance of reporting all incidents to the police to help build a clearer picture of the scale and nature of rural crime in Wales.

NFU Cymru Rural Crime Lead Garry Williams said: “I have suffered firsthand with livestock theft and there is real concern among farmers and the wider community about how bad it is getting. The frustration is that we can see it getting worse, not better.”

“Suffering a big loss of sheep due to theft not only has an immediate financial effect, it can impact your farming business for years to come and the mental health toll, the stress and worry it causes is something that shouldn’t be underestimated.

Abi Reader added that NFU Cymru will continue to campaign for stronger rural crime prevention strategies. “We will keep raising and pushing hard on these issues, it’s important to work together to make our voices heard.”