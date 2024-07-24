Man who held shard of broken glass admits making threats to kill

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Paul Cotton, aged 48, threatened and assaulted the victim in Shifnal last Tuesday, July 16.

Cotton, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to making threats to kill, common assault and possession of an offensive weapon in relation to the shard of broken glass.

District Judge Ian Strongman passed the case on to Shrewsbury Crown Court for sentence on August 16 this year.

Cotton was remanded in custody.