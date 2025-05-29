A vehicle has been stolen from a Mid Wales beauty spot – police officers are appealing for information.

The theft of a Blue Mini Cooper Countryman, that occurred sometime between 9am and 12pm on Sunday, May 18.

The car, registration LT62 YAX, was reported to be parked in a small car park north of the Elan Valley reservoir.

Dyfed Powys Police’s investigating officers are appealing for anyone with information that could help them with their investigation to report it to them online at https://orlo.uk/nbsyA, by email at 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk or by calling 101

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.

Quote ref: 25000411434