Police probe reports of dangerous woodland fires in Shifnal being ignited deliberately

PCSO in Shifnal and Albrighton Sam Newbrook said officers were made aware of incidents at around 10am on Saturday, May 17 and around 6.30pm on Friday, May 23.

Officers are appealing to residents, particularly those who live and use the 'wooded area' around Laurel Grove.

A post on West Mercia Police's Neighbourhood Matters page said: "We have recently received multiple reports of persons starting fires in a wooded area in Shifnal. Starting fires in wooded areas is extremely dangerous and poses serious risks.

"We are appealing to the community of Shifnal, especially those who live and use the area around Laurel Grove for any information they may have regarding these incidents.

"Did you see anything suspicious or have any information that might help enquires? Please get in touch with us by calling 101 and quoting incident number 00393_I_23052025."