'All options open': Judge warns Telford drug dealer, 23, who admits peddling crack and heroin in the 'Goldie' line

A drug dealer has admitted peddling crack cocaine and heroin in Telford.



Shaun Preece, aged 23, appeared in the dock at Shrewsbury Crown Court, where he pleaded guilty to two charges of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

The charges relate to dealing in the “Goldie” line between November 1, 2022 and February 8, 2023.

Paul Smith, mitigating, asked Recorder Julian Taylor to adjourn the sentence for pre-sentence and medical reports.

Recorder Taylor agreed to the suggestion, and put the sentence off to June 27. He granted Preece, of Church Road, Trench, Telford, bail in the interim.

“These are serious matters,” Recorder Taylor told Preece. “You shouldn’t think that just because I’m giving you bail you will not receive a prison sentence. All options are open.”