TAG safety expert checks raise £705 for The Farm Safety Foundation

They have been contributing £15 from every harvest machinery safety expert check throughout the winter to The Farm Safety Foundation.

Prior to Farm Safety Week, which takes place from July 22-26, they proudly announced they have raised a total of £705 to support the foundation.

A spokesperson for The Farm Safety Foundation said: “We continue to hear too many tragic stories of farming-related accidents, with a particularly high number of fatalities in the industry this year alone.

“Vehicle incidents remain the leading cause of deaths and serious injuries in British agriculture, resulting in numerous major injuries such as amputations and fractures.

“Shockingly, UK agriculture accounts for 16 per cent of all workplace deaths.”

A TAG spokesperson said: “Improving safety in the farming workplace is crucial and can be achieved through raising awareness of safer working practices, providing education and training, and improving day-to-day working environments to mitigate injury risks.

“Ensuring well-functioning and maintained machinery is particularly critical for improving farm safety, especially given the wet weather conditions we have had.

“Ensuring equipment is safe and meets the highest of safety standards is paramount.

“TAG has a fully qualified and expert team of technicians covering an extensive area from the Cotswolds across the West Midlands and Wales each conducting a comprehensive TAG machinery safety expert check.

“Every service evaluates all mechanical safety aspects of a tractor, including checks for track rod play, kingpins, wheel bearings, neutral start circuits, lights, and pick-up hitches.

“These thorough examinations aim to minimise accidents keeping machinery seen maintained to a high standard.

“Agricultural vehicles, trailers, and equipment are regulated by the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974 (HSW Act) and the Provision and Use of Work Equipment Regulations 1998 (PUWER).

“Compliance ensures workplace safety, including proper maintenance and employee training.

“Vehicles used on public roads must meet the Construction and Use Regulations 1986 and the Road Traffic Act.

Richard Allard, TAG group service manager, stresses the importance of machinery safety."

TAG’s team is qualified for LOLER telehandler, tractor and loader safety checks, and TILLY trailer testing according to British Standards Institute (BSI) BS 14200:2023.