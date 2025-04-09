Shropshire Star
Multiple fire crews sent to late-night house fire in South Shropshire village

Multiple fire crews rushed to a village on the South Shropshire border last night after a house fire.

By Luke Powell
Published

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at around 10.08pm reporting the incident in Clungunford.

Three fire crews were sent from Craven Arms Fire Station to the scene. Operations and fire investigation officers were also in attendance. 

The fire involved an adjoining outbuilding to a semi-detached property.

Firefighters used a hose reel jet while wearing breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire, and a thermal imaging camera to ensure the scene was safe and check for hotspots.

Crews were assisted by appliances from Hereford and Worcester Fire Service.

The fire was under control by 10.51pm. 

