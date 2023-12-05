Train passenger who didn't pay gets court bill nearly 100 times what ticket would have cost

Manchester and Salford Magistrates Court was told that Jayne Aylison Emsen, aged 21 and of Wetmore, Onibury, near Craven Arms, failed to respond to a fixed penalty notice.

The court, sitting on November 24, was told that Emsen had boarded a train at Stockport on May 27 this year without a valid ticket priced £4.90 to take them to Manchester Piccadilly.

The court records say: "Upon arrival at Manchester Piccadilly he was requested to produce a ticket, he did not have one and requested a ticket from Stockport.

"Following the incident a letter was sent to the defendant requesting an explanation, as there was no response a fixed penalty notice was then sent. This remains unpaid.

"The fare avoided is £4.90 and compensation of this amount is claimed together with the sum of £150 towards the prosecution costs."

Emsen was fined £220, ordered to pay compensation to Northern Trains Limited of £4.90 and to pay costs of £150 and a victims surcharge of £88.

Emsen was given until January 5, 2024 to pay the outstanding balance of £462, which is more than 94 times the cost of the ticket.