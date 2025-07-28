Addict Gareth Jones, aged 51, has been jailed for six years after being caught dealing for the third time.

Police searched the home of his parents, who are in their 80s, and discovered drugs worth £2,100 and £2,900 in cash - the majority of which was hidden in an ornament.

Gareth Jones was sentenced for drug dealing at Shrewsbury Crown Court. The court was told how he turned back to drugs after getting a bowel cancer scare, and that heroin, cocaine and cash were found in the home of his elderly parents

Shrewsbury Crown Court was told that Jones, who was out of prison on licence after being jailed in 2023 for dealing, was spotted on an e-bike by police officers outside his parents’ house in Sundorne, Shrewsbury on June 24 this year.

He was detained by police who suspected him of drug dealing and was searched.

Jones had cash on him and a phone, which could not be unlocked as he refused to give the pin.