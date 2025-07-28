Those were the words of a terrified driver who was stopped and confronted by two men on a country lane, with one of them smashing his window before he could escape.

William Burd was sentenced for his part in that offence at Shrewsbury Crown Court, as well as dangerous driving, after he led police on a 120mph chase in Telford.

The court was shown dashcam footage of a driver in a Volkswagen Polo coming nose-to-nose with a Honda down Bowling Green Lane in Albrighton, Shropshire - a single-track country lane.

William Burd was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court for dangerous driving in Telford and affray in Albrighton, Shropshire. The police chase started in Wyvern, Woodside, and Burd reached speeds of 120mph. Picture: Google

Burd, aged 24, and another man got out of the rear passenger seats of the Honda and approached the Polo. The man driving the Polo was on the phone to a woman and could be heard saying: “What are you doing?” as the men approached.

The victim reversed the Polo to try and get away from Burd and his accomplice, but hit a Peugeot which was behind him.

Burd’s accomplice then smashed one of his rear windows as he managed to manoeuvre past and drive away, telling the woman on the phone: “Some geezer’s just tried to f***ing rob me!”

He ended the call and phoned police shortly after. It happened at around 8.15pm on April 22 last year.