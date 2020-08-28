Car flips onto side on A49 at Craven Arms

The incident happened at around 2.30pm on the A49 at Strefford, Craven Arms. Nobody was trapped in the vehicle, but it is not known if anyone was hurt.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "At 2.31pm on Friday, 28 August, 2020, we received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Craven Arms.

"One fire appliance was mobilised from Church Stretton.

"Road traffic collision involving one hatchback car which had rolled over, no persons trapped. Crew made vehicle electrically safe."