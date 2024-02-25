The cosy town centre pub with onsite brewery and thriving community that welcomes visitors

A good pub is somewhere that feels familiar and friendly and can be seen as a community hub where you instantly feel welcome.

Nestled on a corner of the A488 Bishop's Castle Road in Clun town centre, the White Horse is a pub that provides that warm welcome to customers from near and afar.

The pub is actually relatively new for the area, having only been built around 500 years ago as part of the town, which received the Market Charter in 1204 from King John and is a featured part of the Clun Valley which runs towards the Welsh border.

The White Horse stands in the old market square and is an unassuming site from the outside, set in white with the pub sign the only real identifying factor to what lays inside.

The White Horse is an unassuming building on the outside, but warm and welcoming inside

Once owned by the Wrekin Brewery of Wellington, the Grade II-Listed building has been in many editions of the Good Beer Guide since 1997, and it's clear to see why as those venturing in are met with a cosy L-shaped bar with low beams, a small room on the right and an adjoining dining room.

It is owned and run by Jack Limond and his team, with Mr Limond saying that in his 23 years of running the pub, he has seen some changes over that time and had to adapt to those changes.