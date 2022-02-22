Torrent of water swept through Clun on Monday leaving a road surface in tatters

Flooding at Clun

Earlier this week the River Clun was so full of floodwater that it came to the top of the bridge at Bridge Street and turned the normally gentle ford at Waterloo Lane into a raging torrent.

"It is the worst situation I have seen in my time," said Shropshire Councillor Nigel Hartin. "I have been out visiting sites and Waterloo Lane has broken up and will need re-surfacing. You could get a 4x4 down there but I wouldn't be using this road.

"It will take some major work to re-do it but the highways department has been out to inspect it."

A couple of properties are understood to have flooded but everyone is ok.

Councillor Brian Angell, the Mayor of Clun, said: "It must have been 6ft 6inches deep. The amount of water was incredible but the morning afterwards the level was back down again. It tends to go through Clun very quickly.

"There was some damage to a fence at Bridge Street and some inundation but most people are prepared."

Councillor Angell said one of the issues was 4x4 cars making "bow waves" when they roar through the water. The wave can then go into people's properties.

He appealed to local drivers to consider local residents. "I can understand that people are trying to get home but I would appeal for them not to cause this issue," he said.

Jack Limond, who has been running the stunning 16th Century White Horse Inn for 21 years said: "The river was the highest I've ever known it. At Waterloo it was incredibly high, and it was lapping the top of the bridge.

"Most people here are pretty prepared for it with no carpets and able to put their white goods off the group. The pub is on top of a hill and if we were to flood it would have to be Biblical."