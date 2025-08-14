A number of fire crews were scrambled to the scene of the incident, Long Common near Claverley, earlier today - with Shropshire Fire and Rescue and Rescue alerted at around 9.30am.

In an update from the scene, station manager Craig Jackson, said the incident had potentially threatened a nearby property, but is under control.

Police have been at the scene - alerting drivers on either side of the incident, which is in a field off a busy rural road.

Around 40 firefighters were dealing with the incident at its height.

Mr Jackson said: "We have had an incident involving a field on fire that has then spread into woodland and then potentially moving towards a property.

"We have had seven appliances here with around 40 firefighters our incident command unit and our drone to deal with the fire.

"We are in a position now where we have water in place and the fire is under control.

"We will remain here for a couple of hours damping down to make sure it is fully extinguished.

"The road is busy coming past, we do have police in attendance because our vehicles are moving in an out of that field so please be careful if you're in the area."

Mr Jackson has also reiterated the service's warning to the public to avoid anything which could trigger a wildfire during an exceptionally dry spell.

He said: "We are still warning residents not to take barbecues into the countryside, be careful disposing of glass bottles and smoking material and please do not have bonfires during this dry period."