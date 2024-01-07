Bewdley Bridge due be reopen as River Severn flooding clean-up continues in the town

Work was being carried out at Beale's Corner by Worcestershire County Council this morning after the town was again among the worst affected areas by heavy flooding that followed in the wake of Storm Henk.

A county council social media post said: "Clean up underway at Beale's Corner, Bewdley - bridge will reopen later today."

Flooding also hit residents and businesses along the banks in Shrewsbury, Ironbridge and Bridgnorth, while in Stafford there has been flooding caused near the River Sow a tributary of the River Trent.