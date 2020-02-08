Firefighters tackle Cleobury Mortimer house blaze

Crews were sent to High Street at around 7.20pm on Friday reports that a house was ablaze.

It is not yet known if anyone was hurt in the fire.

Three appliances were sent from Cleobury Mortimer station and an operations officer was in attendance. Police and the ambulance service were also there.

Crews used a hosereel jet, line rescue, positive pressure ventilation and a roof ladder as they extinguished the blaze.

HW Fire Tenbury tweeted: "@HWFireTenbury and @HWFireWFhub assisted @shropsfire at a house fire, High Street, Cleobury Mortimer."