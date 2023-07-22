Former computer programmer breaks into family home and traumatises teenage girl
A teenage girl returning home from a family trip was horrified to open the door of her south Shropshire house and come face-to-face with a wandering computer programmer-turned-burglar who had been staying there illegally.
Argentinian Masters-educated Guido Sofer had got into the house in Church Stretton while the family was away and set up a tent to stay the night, also taking food from the fridge - a day after burgling another house in the town.