Lucky escape for hatchback driver as car flips on country lane near Bridgnorth

The incident on the B4555 on Chelmarsh Bank near Bridgnorth saw a fire crew called at 12.09am.

A spokesperson for Bridgnorth Fire Station said the driver of the car had managed to free herself before the fire crew arrived.

Picture: Bridgnorth Fire Station

The spokesperson said: "Just after midnight we were alerted to a toad traffic collision on Chelmarsh Bank.

"Thankfully the occupant of the vehicle was not trapped and and made her way out prior to the arrival of the emergency services.

"She was checked over on scene by paramedics.

"We wish the owner a speedy recovery."

The vehicle was made safe by fire crews and moved to one side of the carriageway to allow the road to reopen.