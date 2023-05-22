Chance to find out about Church Stretton Town Council's plans for the next year

Town mayor Andy Munro. Picture Church Stretton Town Council

Church Stretton Town Council's Annual Assembly will take place on Tuesday at the Silvester Horne Institute and involve a involve a presentation on the neighbourhood plan.

A number of residents will also receive awards for the role they have played in the local community.

Councillor Andy Munro, who will be chairing the council for another year, is set to tell residents in his annual report that the council is resisting calls from developers to allow planning outside the town's development boundary.

The town council published a Housing Needs Survey in November 2022, following a survey that was completed by nearly 40 per cent of households.

Councillor Munro said: "Firstly, the town has made it abundantly clear that the future need is to build new one- and two-bedroom homes, and that these are wanted by both new households (including first time buyers) and also by residents who want to downsize. There is a strong feeling against building any more new large detached homes.

"Residents feel that the town has plenty of detached homes, and that a reasonable supply will continue to become available through the existing resale market. This supply will increase if existing residents have an opportunity to downsize and remain within the community."

He adds in his annual report: "The emergent strategy across all of the town council’s policy work is therefore consistent. From the community commitment to preserving the Local Nature Reserves and wider countryside, the hard-fought planning decisions resisting development outside of the development boundary, and the conclusions from the Housing Needs Survey, the message is clear: if we prioritise one- and two-bedroom homes sufficient numbers can be built inside the development boundary to satisfy Shropshire Council’s targets allowing the community to preserve the countryside which surrounds the town.

"The town has no need of the 1,060 new homes proposed by developers to be built in open countryside outside of the development boundary and for which there is no infrastructure."