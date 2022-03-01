'Who would stoop so low?' - Thieves target life-saving emergency response vehicle

The catalytic converter was stolen from a first responder's vehicle in Hope Bowdler, Church Stretton, leaving volunteers Tracey and Warren Prosser facing a £1,000 bill.

Thankfully for them, Central Garage in Church Stretton have agreed to fix the vehicle free of charge, although Tracey couldn't believe what had happened.

"I've been a first responder for 13 years and the car has always been parked there," she said. "I've been on call with it and it's drinking petrol. It got through half a tank in a day.

"We're doing this voluntarily and we've got to fund raise to keep the car on the road. It's not been easy to do that because of Covid."

Warren added: "This car is a life saving car. This has been reported to the police with CCTV. I hope who ever did this is proud of themselves."

Colleagues from Telford First Responders shared their disgust on social media, saying: "We’re so angry to hear that our friends at Church Stretton CFRs have had the catalytic converter stolen from their vehicle.

"Who’d stoop so low as to steal from a charity funded ambulance vehicle? Hopefully West Mercia Police will be asking them that question very soon!"

Tracey is grateful to Central Garage for helping them save on costs. "It's really good of them," she added. "We still need to fund raise so we'd be most grateful to anyone who can help."