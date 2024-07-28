Town's new Olympic hero makes his debut – as supporters cheer on from a big-screen showing in Shropshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

This morning's heats of the men's 100m backstroke saw Oliver Morgan lining up on the starting block, representing Team GB – and Shropshire – at Paris 2024.

Oliver, from Bishop's Castle, but currently at the University of Birmingham, qualified comfortably for the semi-finals as one of the 16 fastest in the heats.

Oliver Morgan during the Men's 100M Backstroke at the Paris La Defense Arena. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA

The 21-year-old will compete in the semi-finals this evening, looking to secure a place in Monday's final.

Back in his home town of Bishop's Castle the local sports centre, SpArC, organised a full day of events – including a massive screen to show the race, in Oliver's honour.