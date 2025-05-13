Historic south Shropshire cottage and farm goes up for sale for £750k

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Bromleys Mill at Lydham, near Bishops Castle, includes a "pretty" detatched three bedroomed stone cottage which agent Halls says requires "comprehensive modernisation and refurbishment".

Built in 1845, the cottage is Grade II listed and has dining and living rooms with open fires, kitchen, bathroom, WC, bedroom, rear hall and porch on the ground floor and two further bedrooms upstairs. The building features "cottage style" gardens to the front and side - which the agents say are now sadly overgrown.

The building and attached pasture land is set to be sold in either three parts or as a whole via an "informal tender" or sealed bids auction.

Bromley's Mill near Lydham (Halls)

Halls director Director James F. Evans described the property as “a highly desirable, rural smallholding with a period, listed country cottage, traditional farm buildings and nearly 46 acres of pastureland”.

The property could be divided into three lots as part of the sale, with lot 1, which has a guide price of £450,000, including the stone cottage and 16.25 acres of pastureland - along with a range of traditional and modern farm buildings set around a yard.

"Requiring maintenance and improvement, the buildings comprise traditional stone and timber barns with conversion potential, subject to planning consent, timber pole machinery stores, a Dutch barn and a steel portal framed livestock barn," said a spokesperson for Halls.

"The land is divided into conveniently sized enclosures and is suitable for grazing most types of livestock including horses."

The other two lots comprise 11.57 and 18.11acre blocks of pastureland, with separate guide prices of £180,000 and £120,000, respectively.

Prospective purchasers must submit their tenders to Halls, 14 Broad Street, Welshpool by letter or email welshpool@hallsgb.com by noon on Friday, May 23.