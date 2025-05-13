Quality tractors and harvesters reap big prices at farm machinery dispersal sale near Bishop's Castle

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A large crowd and online buyers from across the UK were attracted to the sale on Saturday (May 10), following a businessman’s decision to retire from agricultural contracting.

Top quality implements, machinery and vehicles went under the hammer and sold for up to £126,500 at the successful auction organised by Halls auctioneers on behalf of Jones of Lydham at Glebe Farm, Lydham, near Bishop's Castle.

The Jones family, who have farmed at Glebe Farm since the 1930s, have retired from agricultural contracting to focus on their farming and fabrication businesses.

The crowd at the agricultural contractor’s machinery dispersal sale Glebe Farm, Lydham on Saturday

Pete Jones, 58, started the agricultural contracting business in 1992, a year after returning home to Glebe Farm to help his late father, David, having previously worked away in a number of engineering roles and in Australia.

He began silaging for a neighbour and said the business grew almost by accident as his contracting services were sought by farmers in the Bishop's Castle area. He invested in quality Claas combine and forage harvesters and tractors from Morris Corfield over the years.

The sale, Halls’ fourth major farm dispersal of the year, proved to be a roaring success.

More than 280 lots went under the hammer, ranging from tractors, harvesters and a full suite of modern farm machinery to workshop tools, building materials and livestock handling equipment.

The top price of £126,500 went to a 2020 Claas Jaguar 860 forage harvester.

Other leading prices were £51,000 for a 2017 Claas Axion 810 tractor, £49,500 for a 2007 Claas Lexion 570+TT Combine, £42,600 for a 2011 John Deere 6930 Premium tractor, £42,500 for a 2019 Case IH Maxxum 145 tractor, £40,200 for a 2017 Claas Arion 650 tractor and £37,000 for another 2015 Claas Arion 650 tractor.

The auction was organised by Halls chairman Allen Gittins, a long-term friend of the Jones family, who described it last week as one not to be missed.

The crowd at the agricultural contractor’s machinery dispersal sale Glebe Farm, Lydham on Saturday

Buyers heeded his advice as the sale saw a roaring trade for the quality lots on offer.

“We were delighted with the positive feedback from many people who commented about the smoothness of the auction, reaffirming our reputation for delivering high-performing dispersal sales which reach the local, national and international farming community,” said Allen.

“The high prices achieved highlight the continued demand for quality, second-hand machinery which has been well maintained. Farmers from across the UK made the most of the opportunity to buy ready-to-go equipment directly from a respected, local farming family.

“Our sincere thanks go to everybody who attended and supported the sale, whether in person or online. We are now booking future on-farm dispersal sales for the rest of this year and look forward to providing a full, tailored service to farmers across Shropshire and surrounding counties.”

For more information about farm machinery dispersal sale services offered by Halls, contact Mr Gittins on 07971 787243, director James F Evans on 07581 552438, Shrewsbury Auction Centre manager Jonny Dymond on 07803 412617, auctioneer Nick Griffiths on 07748 306442, auctioneer Henry Hyde on 07398 137343, auctioneer Tom Jerman on 07948 080906 or Shrewsbury Auction Centre on 01743 462620.