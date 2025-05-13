South Shropshire pub 'at the heart of a village' now on the market for just £375k

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Crown Inn, Wentnor, near Bishop's Castle, has been listed for sale on Rightmove via agent Sidney Phillips for £375,000.

Nestled between the Stiperstones National Nature Reserve and Carding Mill Valley, this stone-built pub is said to be frequented by tourists, hikers and cyclists.

It features a “character lounge” and dining room with four en suite bedrooms designed for letting, a car park and gorgeous gardens with views of the Long Mynd.

The property also benefits from three large private bedrooms for its new owners.

The Crown Inn in Wentnor, Bishops Castle. Photo: Paul Snook/Google

The company’s listing said: “The Crown Inn is a centuries-old public house which is reputed to date back to the 17th century.

“It is a character, stone-built, cottage-style property that sits at the heart of the village, surrounded by a number of similarly attractive buildings.

“The property appears to be constructed mainly of stone and brick, with rendered and colour washed elevations under predominantly pitched slate roofs.

“It sits within a good size plot offering trade and private gardens, along with parking.

“It also has the benefit of four en suite letting bedrooms to entice customers from afar.”

The Crown Inn is one of many south Shropshire pubs currently up for sale. The Bennetts End Inn at Knowbury, near Ludlow, is also currently on the market for £295,000.