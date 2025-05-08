'Quintessential English' countryside pub with 'wealth of period charm and character' on the market for £295k

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Bennetts End Inn at Knowbury, near Ludlow, has been put up for sale on the Businesses For Sale website, via agents Sidney Phillips Ltd, for £295,000.

The site features three trading rooms - a 25-cover lounge bar, a south-facing restaurant overlooking the Shropshire countryside and a public bar with access to the patio.

The pub comes with a car park for 20 vehicles.

The Bennetts End Inn is up for sale. Photo: Jamie Ricketts

Upstairs there are reception rooms, two double bedrooms, a lounge, a kitchen and a bathroom.

The company’s listing said: “The Bennetts End Inn has a wealth of period charm and character and reputedly dates back to the 17th century.

“It stands in a good size plot with lovely trade gardens benefitting from outstanding views.

“It is the quintessential English hostelry and must be viewed to be fully appreciated.”

