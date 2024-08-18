13 charming pubs up for sale in Shropshire

The search is on for new owners for popular pubs, inns and hotels around the county.

From the historic Black Swan near Ironbridge to the massive Buckatree Hall Hotel at the foot of the Wrekin, there are dozens of iconic bars on the market right now.

So we've had a dig through the listings to see what's up for grabs and how much bang you can get for your buck.

Black Swan, Jackfield: £645,000

Black Swan, Jackfield. Photo: Rightmove

The pub, which is more than 350 years old, is one of three pubs in Jackfield, a small settlement during the Industrial Revolution that grew as a river port for nearby Broseley and Benthall.

The historic pub on the banks of the River Severn has an open-plan bar and dining area with seating for around fifty and a spacious four-bedroom owner's accommodation split over two floors.

The listing is available to view online at: rightmove.co.uk/properties/150552656

The Plough, Oswestry: £249,950

Plough Inn, Oswestry. Photo: Rightmove

Dating back to at least the mid 1800's, The Plough is a substantial building on Beatrice Street.

The pub includes a large ground floor trading area, first floor function room and substantial first floor flats.

The listing is available to view online at: rightmove.co.uk/properties/144384005

Buckatree Hall Hotel, Wellington: £3,150,000

Buckatree Hall Hotel. Photo: Rightmove

For the last six decades, the huge hotel at the foot of the Wrekin has welcomed visitors to stay in any one of its 62 bedrooms.

Now, the impressive building with extensive wedding facilities and 5.45 acres of gardens and woodlands has gone up for sale.

The listing is available to view online at: rightmove.co.uk/properties/150925826

Bull's Head Inn, Chelmarsh: £975,000

Bull's Head Inn. Photo: Rightmove

A village pub packed with character features, including exposed stone walls, beamed ceilings and quarry tiled floors.

The sale comes with owners accommodation, and eight ensuite letting rooms - two of which have disabled access.

The listing is available to view online at: rightmove.co.uk/properties/135083528

The Swan Inn, Knowle Sands: £700,000

The Swan Inn. Photo: Rightmove

A substantial detached three storey public house with restaurant areas and seven ensuite letting rooms as well private proprietors residential accommodation.

The property is located in the sought after village of Knowle Sands with lovely views overlooking the River Severn.

The listing is available to view online at: rightmove.co.uk/properties/147098693

Feathers Inn, Brockton: £650,000

The Feathers, Brockton. Photo: Rightmove

The popular pub closed last year after being taken over by chef, George Cavendish, in 2022.

The site boasts a characterful lounge and restaurant as well as seven ensuite letting rooms.

The listing is available to view online at: rightmove.co.uk/properties/136488008

Ellesmere Hotel: £1,495,000

Ellesmere Hotel. Photo: Rightmove

The owners of Ellesmere Hotel on the town's High Street want to retire, and the large and popular venue has gone up for sale.

Agents Christie & Co describe the hotel as "a Tardis-like building", comprising around 12,500 square feet with spacious public areas, a bar, restaurant, function rooms and 20 en-suite bedrooms.

The listing is available to view online at: rightmove.co.uk/properties/146341568

Randlay Farmhouse, Telford: £515,000

Randlay Farmhouse. Photo: Rightmove

A former farmhouse turned pub, the Telford business boast a large barn, kitchen and three-bed tenants accommodation.

The listing is available to view online at: rightmove.co.uk/properties/136225487

The Olde Jack Inn, Calverhall: £700,000

The Olde Jack Inn. Photo: Rightmove

Sitting right at the heart of Calverhall, a small village between Whitchurch and Market Drayton, The Olde Jack Inn is up for grabs because of the owner's retirement.

Dating back to the 19th century, the inn has a large restaurant with seating for around 160, an open plan bar and a five-bedroomed residential accommodation on the first floor.

The listing is available to view online at: rightmove.co.uk/properties/145869656

Down Inn, Bridgnorth: £1,400,000

Down Inn, Bridgnorth. Photo: Rightmove

Dating back nearly 150 years, this original coaching inn has nine en-suite letting rooms and characterful trading areas, including a massive function room.

The car park isn't short of space either, with parking - off a well-used A-road - for 100 cars.

The listing is available to view online at: rightmove.co.uk/properties/146703044

Queens Head, near Oswestry: £795,000

Queens Head, near Oswestry. Photo: Rightmove

Set right next to the Montgomery Canal, the Queens Head sits just off the busy A5.

It offers trading accommodation on the ground floor with owners and staff flats above.

The listing is available to view online at: rightmove.co.uk/properties/141178862

Ye Olde Punchbowl Inn, Bridgnorth: £1,350,000

Ye Olde Punchbowl. Photo: Rightmove

This characterful and historic detached pub was first licensed as an inn in 1740.

Over the years it has been greatly improved and extended over the years and now boasts a lounge, bar and dining restaurant and three guest sweets.

The listing is available to view online at: rightmove.co.uk/properties/149826386

The Haughmond, Upton Magna: £1,200,000

The Haughmond. Photo: Rightmove

A little more than a pub - this rare investment opportunity gives buyers the chance to own a pub and restaurant with five ensuite letting rooms, two three-bedroom barn conversions, two more letting rooms and the village shop/bakers/cafe.

The property has been extensively refurbished and developed by the current owners who are now selling due retirement.

The listing is available to view online at: rightmove.co.uk/properties/150429860