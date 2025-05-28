'He was such a gentle soul, a gentleman' - Tributes pour in for former newspaper editor John Griffiths who has died at his Telford home

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A journalism career spanning over 40 years began in 1973 on his home town paper, the Bridgnorth Journal. He went on to work for the Shropshire Star and the Express & Star before the wheel turned full circle and he took up the post of editor of the Journal in November 2004.

The 71-year-old was also a well-known motoring correspondent over many years, and one of his great passions was his motorcycle.

Young John, left, in the Bridgnorth office of the Shropshire Star and Bridgnorth Journal, with Melvyn Morgan and Andy Webb

Richard Ewels, former deputy editor of the Express & Star who knew John both as a friend and work colleague, said: "He was a lovely person and a fantastic professional in his work. He did not cut corners and his work was to the highest possible standard, whether he was writing a motoring review or sub editing.

"And the other side of his personality was that he was such a gentle soul, a gentleman, a mild-mannered person who could not do enough to help people."