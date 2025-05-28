Entire Telford retail park including former Blockbuster Video store goes up for sale for £2m

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The two-and-a-half acre retail development at Rampart Court Retail Park, on Rampart Way in central Telford, was built in the 1990s and was the original home for office supply chain Staples.

Nationwide video store chain Blockbuster also rented the unit to the front of the retail park until the company collapsed in 2013.

The freehold for the entire development, comprising three units which are currently rented to tenants including The Gym Group, Tile Choice and an EV charging business, has now been advertised for offers over £2m.

Income from the development produces a total annual rent of £196,000 per year, according to Birmingham-based agents Creative Retail.

Rampart Way Retail Park, Telford

"In 2018 the current owners split the unit into smaller divisions to provide a new location for The Gym Group, Office Outlet and Tile Choice," reads a property listing from the agents.

"The scheme benefits from dedicated customer parking, rear staff parking and communal landscaping - all covered in the schemes service charge. There is a large tenant totem sign at the entrance to the site and tenants benefit from the visibility of large high-level signage at the top of the building's elevations."

Telford's Blockbuster Video store closed in 2013

The retail park was renovated in 2016 when it was split from the original two units into three for new tenants, after the former Blockbuster Video site had lain empty for three years, while the leasehold to the third unit was sold off on a 250-year basis in 2018.

In 2022, planning permission was granted for an extension to the former Staples store in Unit 3, but work never started and agents say the current owners "do not envisage carrying out the consented scheme".

The listing can be viewed online at Creative Retail's website.