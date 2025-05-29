Bill to repair Shrewsbury's landmark Lord Hill statue is revealed - and it won't come cheap

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The cost of repairing the Lord Hill statue outside the council's former offices in Shrewsbury could be as much as £150,000, new documents have revealed.

Shropshire Council has issued a tender seeking a heritage specialist to repair the statue outside the former Shirehall building, which has been fenced off since January 2024 after debris fell from it onto the public area below.

The authority says the project to repair the statue will require "extensive maintenance and restoration" from a specialist contractor, with work anticipated to get underway this year.

The release of the tender follows an announcement in April from Shropshire Council that it was working with conservation bodies, including Historic England, on the remedial element of the works, and to ensure that the statue and column is "preserved for future generations".

As part of the scheme of repairs, the left and right hand of the statue will be removed and recast before being re-attached to the statue, which sits 133 feet above ground at the top of Abbey Foregate.