Crumbling statue of Lord Hill on top of historic monument in Shrewsbury to undergo 'essential' repair works this year

Shropshire Council has announced that "significant" remedial repair works to the statue are expected to begin this summer/Autumn.

It comes after the base of The Column has been temporarily cordoned off and restricted to visitors due to safety concerns over the historic statue's condition.

During this period, ongoing inspections and monitoring works have been carried out to determine the extent of remedial works required.

The statue of Lord Hill on top of The Column in Shrewsbury.

The 133 feet high Column was built between 1814 and 1816 and received its Grade II listing status in 1953. It is the tallest free-standing Doric column in England and is seen as a key focal point in Shropshire.

In January last year, pieces from the statue fell to the ground, sparking investigations and causing safety measures to be installed.

Shropshire Council has announced today (April 10) that it is working with conservation stakeholders, including Historic England, on the remedial element, and to ensure that the conservation heritage is "preserved for future generations".

The statue itself has previously undergone several "significant" repairs.

The county council said it is now seeking "long-term" support to replace it which the authority said involves several "complex considerations".

Shrewsbury's Lord Hill Column is crumbling and a cordon has been in place to protect to public

But, in the immediate future, Shropshire Council said it is looking to carry out repair works later this year.

The council said it will ensure there is "minimal disruption" to the surrounding area during the works, and thanked the local community for its support and understanding while the "vital" repairs are carried out to preserve the historic statue.

Speaking last year, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for housing and assets, Dean Carroll said: "Lord Hill famously fought in a number of battles, but his biggest enemy is undoubtedly the weather - especially heavy rain, frost and wind.

"The historic monument is maintained on a regular basis by us, but unfortunately the recent bad weather has not been kind to the fragile statue."

The Lord Hill Column, Shrewsbury.

Completed in June 1816, The Column was erected in honour of the Right Honourable Rowland Lord Hill.

Born at Prees Hall, near Hawkstone in April 1772, Lord Hill fought alongside the Duke of Wellington at the Battle of Waterloo, and The Column was erected to recognise his courage and bravery in this and other campaigns.

In the past 10 years, the Friends of Lord Hill’s Column group has acted on behalf of Shropshire Council in opening The Column to the public on scheduled days in summer.

The attraction has proved extremely popular with residents and visitors.