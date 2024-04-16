Fancy owning a 150-year-old Shropshire coaching inn? This could be your chance

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Down Inn in Ludlow Road, Bridgnorth is an original coaching inn and set in the Shropshire countryside.

The freehold interest of the pub has been brought to market by leisure property specialists Fleurets and a guide price of £1,400,000 has been set.

Fleurets says with a favourable network of A-roads, the pub is easily accessed from a whole array of towns and villages from Shrewsbury and Telford to Ludlow and Kidderminster, and a large swathe of the West Midlands beyond.

Acquired in 2004, the property has been developed and established into the current business, including the creation of nine en-suite letting rooms.

The Down Inn also comprises character trading areas, two ‘snug’ areas, a 100-seat function room and car park with more than 100 spaces.

In addition, there is potential to create a private two-bed living quarters.

Andy Tudor, divisional director of Fleurets Midlands said: “The location of The Down Inn, together with an increase in holidaymakers and day-trippers, makes it the perfect destination venue.

“Whilst wet sales and accommodation are two important elements of the trade, the business is largely underpinned by a strong food and carvery offer. Weekends and the summer months are particularly busy, and the business also enjoys excellent weddings and function trade.”

Viewings are strictly by appointment only via midlands@fleurets.com.