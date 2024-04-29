"My way of life is completely under threat" - objector to new plan for three-bed children's residential home

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Care Perspectives Ltd has applied to turn the house in New Church Road in Wellington into a place where up to three children who require a range of specialist care and support would live as if they were in a family home.

But the plan has been objected to by a some two dozen residents, Wellington Town Council and two local councillors.

Objector Heather Berry said: "There is a real sense of fear and anxiety over this in the local area.

"I know these people need looking after but we feel like we don't live in a democracy because nothing counts. Wellington already has an appalling reputation for drug abuse."

When asked whether it is also the role in a democracy to protect and care for young people in need, Mrs Berry said the town already has "three or four" homes in the area, with a drugs problem. She also felt that staff on site would not be experienced enough to handle issues.

"Our safety is at risk," she said. "If they abscond into our garden we will not be able to remonstrate with them. It is a major concern and I feel that the area is at saturation point.

"I feel my way of life is completely under threat," she added. "We have already got homes in the area and this is enough.

"I do not think this is in the right place, it is very unsuitable."

Mrs Berry is far from alone in her concerns.

Ross Brodie comments on the Telford & Wrekin Council planning portal "We strongly object to placing our children into this situation where leaving the house will become a point of concern for their safety, as well as for the other children and parents that live in close proximity.

"We understand clearly the needs of people with special needs, and this home is not a property for people with needs to be cared for, its a home for people with addictions and psychiatric health problems; a residential street, such as ours, should not be opened up to risk in this way, not with so many children living and moving around here."

Another objector said: "The thought of our three year old son visiting his grandparents, unable to safely walk or cycle down to Bowring District Park and play in the lovely playground fills us with great worry and concern for his safety.

"Surely the council has a responsibility for caring about its community and I’d welcome hearing the reasons as to why this benefits anyone connected with the area other than the financial gains for the council of this going through?"

The applicant's agents Alder King Planning Consultants, of Bristol, say the three young people will require a range of specialist care and support.

In their supporting documents the applicants say the application seeks planning permission for the proposed use of the property as a small home for up to three looked after young persons. It will be operated and managed by Care Perspectives Limited.

The statement reads: "Care Perspectives prides itself on ensuring that their homes are welcoming and warm places to live which encourage young people to flourish and grow by undertaking education, hobbies and leisure activities.

"It is essential to their model of care, and to provide the best outcomes for young persons, that their homes mirror a traditional family home within a community setting, as this is the best way of supporting the development of young persons.

"The proposed use is as a ‘family home’ for up to three young persons living together in their main residence. Each young person will have his or her own bedroom and will share all other facilities within the house, just as they would in a more traditional family arrangement of parents and their children, or in a similarly sized foster home."

It adds that in summary "the daily operation of the home will be undiscernible to that of a large dwellinghouse with the young person’s coming and going for education purposes and the adults coming and going for work purposes."

The plan is open for consultation until Wednesday (May 1) on Telford and Wrekin Council's planning website with the reference number TWC/2024/0265.