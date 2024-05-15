Shropshire man accused of trying to smuggle more than 30kg of cannabis through Manchester Airport
A Shropshire man has appeared in court accused of trying to smuggle more than 30kg of cannabis through Manchester Airport.
Plus
Published
Kevin Rowland, who lives near Wem, appeared at Stockport Magistrates Court facing a charge of being concerned in the fraudulent evasion of a prohibition on the importation of a Class B drug.
The 41-year-old is accused of trying to smuggle 31.6kg of herbal cannabis through customs last Tuesday, May 7.