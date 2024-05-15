Shrewsbury's new mayor takes office

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Councillor David Vasmer was officially sworn in at the annual meeting of Shrewsbury Town Council on Monday night.

The mayor-making ceremony, which was held in The Walker Theatre, saw Councillor Vasmer take over the role as civic leader from outgoing Mayor, Councillor Rebecca Wall.

Councillor Alex Wagner was also appointed as Deputy Mayor.

Councillor David Vasmer with his predecessor as Shrewsbury Mayor Councillor Rebecca Wall. Picture: Ben Jephcott

Councillor Vasmer said his main aim as mayor will be to have more contact with the people of Shrewsbury – and raise money for his two chosen charities, Omega and Shropshire Mental Health Support.

Omega is based locally and is dedicated to reducing social isolation and loneliness.

His other chosen charity is Shropshire Mental Health Support, which is a community-based charity providing support and services for those with mental health issues.

Councillor Vasmer is also planning to hold a midsummer evening event in the Dingle on June 21, and a Mayoral Fete in May 2025.

Councillor David Vasmer has been sworn in as Shrewsbury Mayor. Picture: Ben Jephcott

In addition, he will be holding some 'Meet the Mayor' sessions on Pride Hill.

Councillor Vasmer said: “I’m looking forward to the next twelve months and it is a great privilege to be elected as mayor of Shrewsbury following on from all those who have held the post since 1638.

"I want to make the mayor even more relevant to the people of Shrewsbury than it is already by celebrating the voluntary activity that makes the town such an attractive and vibrant community.

"I would also like to take the opportunity to thank former mayor, Rebecca Wall for the work she has done for the town over the last twelve months which is all the more remarkable given the health issues that she has faced during the course of the last year.

"Councillor Wall has supported Diabetes UK and Guide Dogs for the Blind during her mayoral year with a range of fundraising events capped recently by a very successful Mayoral Ball."

Councillor Vasmer will be officially sworn in at a civic service held at St Chad’s Church on Sunday, May 26.

The mayor shall be parading to St Chad’s from the town council’s offices in St Johns Hill.

Members of the Public are welcome to attend and are asked to be seated by 9.50am for the start of the service at 10am.