Magistrates in Telford were told that Amy Nicole Moretti had been going through personal problems and was using cannabis to "self-medicate".

Prosecutor Ros Buttler said officers had suspected 29-year-old Moretti of driving a black Volkswagen Golf at the Telford M54 Junction 4 services while on drugs.

She said that on August 20, 2023 officers "could smell cannabis and her pupils were dilated".