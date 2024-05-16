'She used cannabis to self-medicate': Woman who drove on drugs twice in weeks is banned and fined
A woman has been banned from driving for 16 months and handed a court bill of more than £500 after being caught drug driving twice within weeks.
By David Tooley

Magistrates in Telford were told that Amy Nicole Moretti had been going through personal problems and was using cannabis to "self-medicate".
Prosecutor Ros Buttler said officers had suspected 29-year-old Moretti of driving a black Volkswagen Golf at the Telford M54 Junction 4 services while on drugs.
She said that on August 20, 2023 officers "could smell cannabis and her pupils were dilated".