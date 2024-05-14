Shropshire dairy farm owned by family since 1917 on market for £3.25m

Halls are selling Hall Farm, Cruckmeole, near Hanwood on behalf of brothers Andrew and Roger Bebb.

The farm, which is being sold as a whole or in lots to suit prospective purchasers, has been owned by the Bebb family since 1917.

Tenders must be submitted to Halls Holdings House, Bowmen Way, Battlefield, Shrewsbury, SY4 3DR by noon on Friday, June 21.

Hall Farm has 194 acres of pastureland, two houses, traditional and modern farm buildings and is situated just outside the hamlet of Cruckmeole, under a mile from Hanwood village and six miles from Shrewsbury.

Keepers Cottage, Cruckmeole

“The sale of Hall Farm offers prospective purchasers an unusual opportunity to acquire a highly productive, organic dairy and livestock set up, with arable potential, in a convenient and beautiful part of rural Shropshire,” said Halls director James Evans.

He added that there is potential to divide the farmhouse, which has nine bedrooms, into a third home. The houses provide opportunities for multi-generational living, staff accommodation, holiday lets or assured shorthold lets.

Hall Farmhouse comprises 3,740 square feet of accommodation over three floors. The ground floor has a large farmhouse kitchen, an additional kitchen/breakfast room, five reception rooms, two offices, a conservatory, boiler room, shower room and a W.C.

Hall Farmhouse

The first floor has seven bedrooms and two bathrooms and the second floor has two further bedrooms and a shower room. The farmhouse sits adjacent to the farmyard with gardens to the front and side.

With front gardens, Keepers Cottage forms part of a substantial traditional range of brick buildings and extends to around 1,866 square feet over two floors. The ground floor has a kitchen/breakfast room, utility, W.C. and shower room, three reception rooms and a study.

A snug and study are galleried and two staircases rise to the first floor where there are three bedrooms and a family bathroom..

The traditional farm buildings boast a wealth of character and are complemented by modern, purpose-built, livestock and dairy buildings.

Set around concreted yards, the traditional buildings have potential for change of use, subject to planning consent, while the modern buildings include a milking parlour, collection yard, cubicle shed, loose housing sheds, silage clamps and slurry store.

The primarily Grade 3, fertile pastureland has held organic status since 2001 and lies in one block, conveniently divided by a hardcore access road. The fields range from five to more than 40 acres and are ideal for grazing livestock, mowing and arable cultivation.

The farm is subject to a Countryside Stewardship mid-tier agreement, which runs until January 1, 2026 and is eligible for the new Sustainable Farming Incentive Scheme.

To find out more, visit https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/147968318#/?channel=RES_BUY