Catwalk show to highlight fashions that don't damage the planet

Climate Action Hub Telford (CAHT) has been working with Telford College and have six students from the department of Fashion and Textiles set for a catwalk show of their sustainable garment designs.

The aim of the event at Belmont Hall, Wellington, on Sunday is to highlight the damage that fast fashion does to the planet and share ways that we can all dress more sustainably.

Each student will model their design and tell the audience about it.

"Others at the event, including the trustees of CAHT, will also walk the catwalk and tell the audience how they have sourced and put together a sustainable outfit."

There will also be a huge number of pre-loved clothes on display which can be taken for £1 a bagful. Alternatively, people can bring unwanted pre-loved clothes to swap.

Hot and cold vegan drinks and food will be available for free or a small donation.

The event runs from 11am to 3pm at Belmont Community Hall, Wellington, TF1 1LU.