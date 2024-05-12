Watch as community cinema presents plans for future on its fifth anniversary

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Wellington Orbit has survived and thrived over the last half decade not least pulling through strongly from the year-long closure forced by Covid barely a year after it opened.

Liam McClelland, director of the Orbit said they had emerged from Covid successfully.

And he added that they are now on the cusp of a "vision they had a decade ago" which they are now turning into a reality.

Wellington Orbit Celebrate Their 5th Birthday and Share Their Plans For Expansion in the Future. In Picture: Chairman Phil Morris-Jones with Borough Councillors.

The weekend open event saw the cinema team and council officials share their plans and visions for the future.

Plus there was the chance to have some free tea and cake and to sup Rowton Brewery's special Orbit Ale which was brewed for the occasion.

A spokesperson for Telford & Wrekin Council said: "We’re pleased to be part of Wellington Orbit's open weekend celebrating the cinema’s fifth birthday and unveiling plans for the upper floors of the building - the next phase of its redevelopment.

"In 2023, we successfully secured £9.8m through the Government’s Capital Regeneration Programme to invest in key assets that are essential to Wellington’s cultural, retail and leisure economy and one of these is Wellington Orbit.

"The refurbishment will more than double the size of Wellington Orbit’s current facilities creating multi-functional community spaces for exhibitions, performing arts and community outreach service.

"This weekend our team are on hand to showcase the plans and guided tours of the building are also taking place."

The doors of the orbit will also be open on Sunday from 10.30am-6pm.