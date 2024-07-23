Independent film producer from Wellington proudly coming home to talk about her new picture

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Anne Beresford has been producing films for TV and cinema for 30 years, working with independent film makers, BBC, Flim4 amongst others.

The independent producer will be coming to the Wellington Orbit for a question and answer session in August.

Anne grew up in Wellington, attending Girls’ High School and New College.

She spent her formative years climbing over the garden fence to hang out in the 'Haygate Rec', studied dance with Shirley Gaston and was a regular performer in TADLOP (Telford and District Light Operatic Players) shows.

Her father Les Beresford and grandfather Fred Hands were both long-term contributors to Shropshire musical life: Fred Hands was the leader of the Shrewsbury Light Orchestra and Les Beresford a member of many choirs, including being the oldest member of New College Sixth form Choir, still into his seventies.

Her newest film is called Chuck Chuck Baby, and it was shot in Flint, in North Wales, in spring 2022.

It's the story of working class female friendship, love and empowerment set around a chicken factory. The film was released this week to UK cinemas following a successful round at international film festivals.

Music plays a big part in the film featuring songs from Minnie Ripperton, Neil Diamond and more. Director Janis Pugh said: “I think music touches us all, doesn’t it? Whenever I approach a script... if I’m not feeling the goosebumps when I’m writing... then the audience are not going to feel it.”

Anne said: “I am so pleased to be able to show Chuck Chuck Baby in my home town of Wellington. It’s a film of love and loss, music and friendship with great performances from cast including Louise Brealey, of Sherlock and Sorcha Cusack, of Mrs Brown’s Boys.”

The Q&A with Anne Beresford will take place after the showing which starts at 7pm on August 6 at Wellington Orbit.

Tickets are now on sale online.