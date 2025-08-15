Most Wrekin College students get first choice uni

Teenagers were given confirmed places at some of the UK’s most prestigious universities including Oxford, Edinburgh, Durham and Manchester.

Wrekin College’s Academic Deputy Head, Ben Smith said they were delighted for students, adding that this year’s results clearly reflect their dedication and commitment to achieving their potential.

“There have been some outstanding performances with several students achieving either an A* or A grade in each of the subjects they study,” he added.

“We are also very pleased that many more have secured a place at a top Russell Group university to read some of the most competitive subjects such as Law, Mathematics, Philosophy and Geography. Two of our students will also be joining highly regarded apprenticeship schemes.”

More than three quarters were A*-C grades, an increase on last year, with almost a quarter at grade B or above.

“When you consider that Wrekin Sixth is accessible to pupils of all ability ranges and these students also had some of their key years interrupted by the pandemic, the scale of this achievement is brought into focus and we are very proud of them all.”

Mr Smith also praised the wider Wrekin community and the talented teaching team for supporting this year’s exam cohort.

“This day is all about our students but also about their support network including their families, teachers and peers and we do want to thank them for the very important role they played in this success.

“We are rightly proud that at Wrekin Sixth academic study sits alongside a vast array of opportunities that help our teenagers develop other important life skills which means they aim high but also follow very different paths. Whatever that path may be, we are helping them to get there.”

The percentage of students achieving passes is a fantastic 97% and identical to the number achieved last year.

“It is heartening to see that academic standards within our Sixth Form are being maintained”

Top performers included Mya Sambhi, scoring the highest number of UCAS points, who is heading off to Edinburgh University to read Law, Angharad Morgan who is heading to Glasgow to read Spanish and Geography, Esther Grimsdale who is going to Oxford University to read Music, Isobel Devey who is going to Durham to read Politics and Qhyais Lokat who is heading to Leeds to read Maths and Philosophy.